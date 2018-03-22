SEBASTIAN BACH - "Today's Lesson Is How To Clean Records That Have Been Destroyed In A Hurricane"; New Video Update Posted

Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row), who recently revealed that he's working on a new album, has issued a new video update.

Says Bach: "In this episode, we go from extolling the virtues of wood glue in California all the way across the pond to jam with our buddies at Cloudfest at Europa Park in Rust, Germany! Check back next episode for continued progress on the new record! Unless something annoying like paying the bills gets in the way that is!!"

Previously posted video updates can be seen below: