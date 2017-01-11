SEBASTIAN BACH Versus Modern Technology In The Studio - "We Used To Sing It A Hundred Times Until We Found The Magic, Most Amazing Take That We Could Do"

During an interview on Minnesota's The Five Count for his new book, 18 And Life On Skid Row, vocalist Sebastian Bach commented on how technology has made music "too perfect." Check out the interview below.

Bach: "We used to sing it (a studio take) a hundred times, or however many times it took, until we found the magic, most amazing take that we could do. And that's like the opposite way of recording. So maybe we know how to do it better than relying on a computer to help us. I think that when you have to do it on your own, you develop better skills, obviously."

In a recent interview with FOX News Radio’s Laura Ingle, Sebastian Bach discusses his recently released autobiography, 18 And Life On Skid Row.

Asked what people might find surprising about him, that they don’t already know, Bach responds: “You might not know that I went to an all-boys private boarding school as a kid, that I lived on my own since I was like 10, going to this school… no 12.”

On starting to sing at 8 years old, he says: “You might not think I was a choir boy, but that’s how I fell in love with singing.”

Watch the interview below:

18 And Life On Skid Row was released on December 6th, 2016 through Harper Collins. In his memoir, Bach recounts lurid tales of excess and debauchery as he toured the world with Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, Soundgarden, Pantera, Nine Inch Nails and Guns N' Roses. Filled with never before seen photos from his own personal collection, 18 And Life On Skid Rowis the story of hitting it big at a young age, and of creatively reeling from a band that broke up in its prime.

From a man who achieved his wildest dreams, only to lose his family, and then his home, this is a tale of perseverance, of wine, women and song, and of a man who has made his life on the road. 18 And Life On Skid Row is not your ordinary rock memoir, because Sebastian Bach is not your ordinary rock star.