SEBASTIAN BACH Working With Guitarists STEVE STEVENS And JOHN 5 On New Album; Audio Interview Available

Vocalist Sebastian Bach recently spoke with Idaho's 94.9 / 104.5 The Rock radio about his forthcoming new album, offering some details behind the songwriting. Following is anexcerpt:

Bach: "Right now I'm doing demos, and I have songs from guitar players that I've worked with. Like the last three records, I've had John 5 (Rob Zombie)play on my records and write some tunes, and he's got a couple of on this new albumthat I'm working on. And also Steve Stevens from the Billy Idol band... we did three songs on the last record, and he's got one crazy, really cool song on the new one."

Check out the interview below.

Bach will return to perform Kingston, ON on November 18th. A video promoting the show is available below. Bach’s show in Kingston on June 29th was blacked out, forcing a cancelation of the concert.

Bach states, “Hey Kingston, we are so happy to say that we are coming back to rock with you on November 18th 2018. This time we will even bring an extension cord! Here we are backstage in Waterloo with my buddy Rick who had a very special surprise for me!”

Upcoming shows:

October

18 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

19 – Portland, ME – Aura

21 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

24 – Lancaster, PA – Chameleon Club

November

3 – St. Petersburg, FL – State Theatre

11 – Miramar, FL – Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater