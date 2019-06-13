SEBASTIEN Debut "Fight For Love" Lyric Video

Czech Republic-based melodic metallers, Sebastien, have released a lyric video for "Fight For Love". The song, which features guest vocals courtesy of Yannis Papadopoulos from Beast In Black, singing alongside George Rain of Sebastien, appears on the digital EP, Behind The World.

Tracklisting:

"Behind The World"

"Fight For Love" (feat. Yannis Papadopoulos)

"Sweet Desire"

"Mirror On The Wall"

For further details, visit sebastienofficial.com.