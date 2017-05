Czech Republic-based metallers, Sebastien, performed at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2016. Video footage of the band’s full performance can be seen below.

Sebastien’s setlist:

“Frozen Nightingales”

“Crucifiction Of The Heart”

“Highland Romance”

“Stranger At The Door”

“Tears Of White Roses”

“Phoenix Rising”

“Dorian”