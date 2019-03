Russian metal band, Second Sun, have released the official video for "Vasilisa", a track from The Black album, released in May of last year. Watch below.

The Black is a reissue of the Blackbound album (2016), which was re-recorded to add vocals, among several other enhancements.

A drum playthrough video for The Black album track "Chokk Kapper", featuring Theodor Borovsky, can be viewed below: