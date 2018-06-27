SECRET ILLUSION Release "Sailing The Open Sea" Music Video

Greek power metallers Secret Illusion have released a video for "Sailing The Open Sea", featured on their new album Awake Before The Dawn, out now via Lion Music. Watch below.

Tracklisting:

"Curtain Falls"

"Neverland"

"Fall Of Human Kind"

"Sailing The Open Sea"

"Hope Is Lost"

"Kings And Pawns (Napoleon)"

"Winds Of Tomorrow"

"Falling"

"Eerie"

"Awake Before The Dawn"

"Sailing The Open Sea" video:

"Hope Is Lost" lyric video:

"Neverland":

"Fall Of Human Kind" lyric video: