SECRET ILLUSION To Release Awake Before The Dawn Album In February; "Neverland" Song Streaming

Greek power metallers, Secret Illusion, will release their new album, Awake Before The Dawn, on February 1st via Lion Music. The new song "Neverland" is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

"Curtain Falls"

"Neverland"

"Fall Of Human Kind"

"Sailing The Open Sea"

"Hope Is Lost"

"Kings And Pawns (Napoleon)"

"Winds Of Tomorrow"

"Falling"

"Eerie"

"Awake Before The Dawn"

"Neverland":

"Fall Of Human Kind" lyric video: