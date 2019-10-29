SECRET SOCIETY Enlist Former BLACK SABBATH Singer TONY MARTIN, Former YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Vocalist MARK BOALS For New EP

Swedish metal band, Secret Society, have announced that vocalists Tony Martin (ex-Black Sabbath) and Mark Boals (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen), have joined the band for their forthcoming EP release.

Secret Society is working on a follow-up to their 2018 EP, The Induction. The band can now announce the first two guest appearance on the EP. Tony Martin co-write and lay down vocals on the dark epic song called "Darkest Hour", and Mark Boals guestis on a song called "The Serpent", which is written by Secret Society and Paul Sabu.

Like the 2018 release The Induction, the new EP will be mixed by producer/mixing engineer Andy La Rocque (King Diamond) at Sonic Train Studios, Sweden.

Secret Society consisting of ’Telum Ignotum’ is in the studio at the moment recording for the EP (title TBA) release, due out in 2020.

Secret Society states: "We're excited to announce Tony Martin and Mark Boals join us for the forthcoming EP release.The collaboration and the working process came out outstanding great it's been exciting time writing and working with pre-production with Tony and Mark and all involved and we looking forward to once again work with Andy La Rocque we can't wait for the release next year."

The EP will be the follow-up to the top rated The Induction, which was released in 2018 and features collaborations with singers Rick Altzi (Masterplan, Herman Frank), Ronny Munroe (ex- Metal Church, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Munroe's Thunder), Paul Sabu (Alice Cooper, David Bowie, Madonna), Troy Norr (Them) and Joe Baskett (Shy, Tony Mills - Keyboards) and Andy La Rocque mixing.

More announcements to come.

(Tony Martin photo - Rob Billingham)