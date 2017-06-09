SECRET SPHERE Release “Kindness” Music Video

June 9, 2017, 6 minutes ago

news heavy metal secret sphere

SECRET SPHERE Release “Kindness” Music Video

Secret Sphere have released a video for “Kindness”, a track from the band’s ninth studio album, The Nature Of Time, out now. The new clip is available for streaming below.

The Nature Of Time tracklisting:

Chapter I - Genesis
“Intermission”
“The Calling”

Chapter II - The Seven Virtues
“Love”
“Courage”
“Kindness”
“Honesty”
“Faith”
“Reliance”
“Commitment”

Chapter III - The New Dawn
“The Awakening”

Chapter IV - The Way
“The New Beginning”

“Kindness” video:

“Courage” lyric video:

“Faith”:

“The Calling” video:

Secret Sphere lineup:

Michele Luppi - Vocals
Aldo Lonobile - Guitars
Andrea Buratto - Bass
Gabriele Ciaccia - Keyboards
Marco Lazzarini - Drums

Featured Audio

DANZIG - "Last Ride" (Evilive)

DANZIG - "Last Ride" (Evilive)

Featured Video

HELSOTT - "Astralive"

HELSOTT - "Astralive"

Latest Reviews