SECRET SPHERE Release “Kindness” Music Video
June 9, 2017, 6 minutes ago
Secret Sphere have released a video for “Kindness”, a track from the band’s ninth studio album, The Nature Of Time, out now. The new clip is available for streaming below.
The Nature Of Time tracklisting:
Chapter I - Genesis
“Intermission”
“The Calling”
Chapter II - The Seven Virtues
“Love”
“Courage”
“Kindness”
“Honesty”
“Faith”
“Reliance”
“Commitment”
Chapter III - The New Dawn
“The Awakening”
Chapter IV - The Way
“The New Beginning”
“Kindness” video:
“Courage” lyric video:
“Faith”:
“The Calling” video:
Secret Sphere lineup:
Michele Luppi - Vocals
Aldo Lonobile - Guitars
Andrea Buratto - Bass
Gabriele Ciaccia - Keyboards
Marco Lazzarini - Drums