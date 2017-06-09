SECRET SPHERE Release “Kindness” Music Video

Secret Sphere have released a video for “Kindness”, a track from the band’s ninth studio album, The Nature Of Time, out now. The new clip is available for streaming below.

The Nature Of Time tracklisting:

Chapter I - Genesis

“Intermission”

“The Calling”

Chapter II - The Seven Virtues

“Love”

“Courage”

“Kindness”

“Honesty”

“Faith”

“Reliance”

“Commitment”

Chapter III - The New Dawn

“The Awakening”

Chapter IV - The Way

“The New Beginning”

“Kindness” video:

“Courage” lyric video:

“Faith”:

“The Calling” video:

Secret Sphere lineup:

Michele Luppi - Vocals

Aldo Lonobile - Guitars

Andrea Buratto - Bass

Gabriele Ciaccia - Keyboards

Marco Lazzarini - Drums