SECRETS OF THE MOON Premier "Don't Look Now" Music Video

Secrets Of The Moon have released "Don't Look Now", the third single from Black House, out on May 8. The video - like those of all the other tracks on the album - was directed by infamous French artists Metastazis (Led Zeppelin, Morbid Angel, Ulver) and Dehn Sora (Deathspell Omega, Amen Ra, Blut Aus Nord).

"Social Intoxication, ether it's too much through the wires or not enough in the real world. 'Don't Look Now' deals with real connection and physical intimacy, something that can seem far away these days. The chorus features the voices of our kindred spirits in (Dolch), an additional layer of real connection. You may look now!" - Michael Zech on behalf of Secrets Of The Moon

During the recording of Black House, the quartet welcomed other guests like Jarboe as well as members from Empyrium, The Ruins Of Beverast, Dark Fortress and Enemy Of The Sun, who contributed to the individual vibes of all songs.

Black House is available as Digibook CD, gatefold LP (black and ltd. silver), artbook CD/DVD and ltd. complete box (incl. artbook CD/DVD, LP on exclusive golden vinyl, Live In Bitterfeld exclusively on CD, a backpatch and two posters). Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Sanctum"

"Don't Look Now"

"Veronica's Room"

"He Is Here"

"Cotard"

"Black House"

"Heart"

"Mute God"

"Earth Hour"

"Earth Hour" video:

“Veronica’s Room” video: