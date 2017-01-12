SEEKER Announce US And Canadian Tour Dates

Since the release of their Loss album, the nihilistic metal assailants known as Seeker have not halted the brakes. Following a December headlining tour, Seeker has now unveiled plans for 2017, including US and Canadian tours with The Grindmother and Psycroptic, and a stop at the Modified Ghost Fest in Vancouver.

"We're beyond pumped for our February headliner with The Grindmother, Cognitive, and Wvrm,” states vocalist/bassist Bryce Lucien. “Every band on this tour is absolutely vicious and the shows are going to be ridiculously intense. We're ready to grind our way up the East Coast with this gang and hit some towns that we haven't played in a long time.”

“Shortly after, we cannot wait to do our first full Canadian tour with our friends in Psycroptic. Joining us on that will be Archspire and Visceral Disgorge, so you know every night will be crushing. 2017 is shaping up to be the best year of touring that we've ever done. We’ve got a few other tricks up our sleeve which we’ll announce very soon. Prepare for impact!”

Tour dates with The Grindmother (February 24th - March 7th), Cognitive (February 12th - March 4th) and Wvrm (February 20th - March 6th)

February

11 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room (with Marduk, Incantation, Svart Crown)

12 - Little Rock, AR - Vino's

13 - Lake Charles, LA - Center Stage

15 - Tallahassee, FL - 926 Bar

16 - Sarasota, FL - Kelly's Live

17 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

18 - Jacksonville, FL - RainDogs

19 - Columbus, GA - The Estate

20 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

21 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

22 - Chapel Hill, NC - The Local 506

23 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

24 - Trenton, NJ - Championship Bar

25 - Washington, DC - The Pinch

26 - Amityville, NY - Revolution

28 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

March

1 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

2 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

3 - Ottawa, ON - House of Targ

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Smiling Moose

5 - Ypsilanti, MI - Crossroads

6 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

May (with Psycroptic, Archspire, Visceral Disgorge)

13 - Halifax, NS - Gus

14 - Moncton, NB - Le Coude

16 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

17 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

18 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

19 - Rouyn-N, QC - Petit Theatre

20 - Toronto, ON - The Coalition

22 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

23 - Saskatoon, SK - Vangelis

24 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

25 - Vancouver, BC - Modified Ghost Festival (with Candlemass, Municipal Waste, Nails, Cro-Mags)