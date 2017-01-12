SEEKER Announce US And Canadian Tour Dates
January 12, 2017
Since the release of their Loss album, the nihilistic metal assailants known as Seeker have not halted the brakes. Following a December headlining tour, Seeker has now unveiled plans for 2017, including US and Canadian tours with The Grindmother and Psycroptic, and a stop at the Modified Ghost Fest in Vancouver.
"We're beyond pumped for our February headliner with The Grindmother, Cognitive, and Wvrm,” states vocalist/bassist Bryce Lucien. “Every band on this tour is absolutely vicious and the shows are going to be ridiculously intense. We're ready to grind our way up the East Coast with this gang and hit some towns that we haven't played in a long time.”
“Shortly after, we cannot wait to do our first full Canadian tour with our friends in Psycroptic. Joining us on that will be Archspire and Visceral Disgorge, so you know every night will be crushing. 2017 is shaping up to be the best year of touring that we've ever done. We’ve got a few other tricks up our sleeve which we’ll announce very soon. Prepare for impact!”
Tour dates with The Grindmother (February 24th - March 7th), Cognitive (February 12th - March 4th) and Wvrm (February 20th - March 6th)
February
11 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room (with Marduk, Incantation, Svart Crown)
12 - Little Rock, AR - Vino's
13 - Lake Charles, LA - Center Stage
15 - Tallahassee, FL - 926 Bar
16 - Sarasota, FL - Kelly's Live
17 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
18 - Jacksonville, FL - RainDogs
19 - Columbus, GA - The Estate
20 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
21 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
22 - Chapel Hill, NC - The Local 506
23 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub
24 - Trenton, NJ - Championship Bar
25 - Washington, DC - The Pinch
26 - Amityville, NY - Revolution
28 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
March
1 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck
2 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
3 - Ottawa, ON - House of Targ
4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Smiling Moose
5 - Ypsilanti, MI - Crossroads
6 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
May (with Psycroptic, Archspire, Visceral Disgorge)
13 - Halifax, NS - Gus
14 - Moncton, NB - Le Coude
16 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti
17 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
18 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
19 - Rouyn-N, QC - Petit Theatre
20 - Toronto, ON - The Coalition
22 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater
23 - Saskatoon, SK - Vangelis
24 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
25 - Vancouver, BC - Modified Ghost Festival (with Candlemass, Municipal Waste, Nails, Cro-Mags)