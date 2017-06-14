SEETHER Perform “Let You Down”, “Black Honey” Live On SiriusXM; Video
June 14, 2017, an hour ago
Seether stopped by the SiriusXM studios on the Octane channel to perform to tracks acoustically, “Let You Down” and Thrice’s “Black Honey”. Octane is pure, high-powered hard rock that's loud, uncensored and in your face. “Let You Down” is featured on Seether’s new album Poison The Pariah, which was released May 12th via Canine Riot Records.
“Let You Down”:
“Black Honey”:
Poison The Parish has blasted out of the gate, landing at #14 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart after selling more than 31,000 copies in The US this past week.
Poison The Parish, the multi-platinum selling band's seventh studio LP, was released on May 12th through frontman Shaun Morgan's newly launched Canine Riot Records via Fantasy Records.
Recorded at Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, Poison The Parish marks the first album produced entirely by Morgan. Perhaps the heaviest and most expressive collection they've ever released, check out BraveWords scribe Greg Prato's chat with Shaun Morgan at this location.
“Nothing Left”:
“Stoke The Fire”:
“Let You Down” video:
Catch Seether live in concert:
July
15 — Bridgeview, IL — Chicago Open Air at Toyota Park
16 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
18 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogart's
19 — Cleveland, OH — House Of Blues
22 — Bangor, ME — Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
24 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage
25 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage
27 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore
29 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House Of Blues
30 — Cherokee, NC — Harrah's Cherokee Event Center
August
1 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom
2 — Springfield, MO — Gillioz Theatre
4 — Saint Paul, MN — The Myth
5 — Milwaukee, WI — The Eagles Ballroom
6 — Peoria, IL — Limelight
8 — Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theatre
9 — Sioux Falls, SD — The District
11 — Glendive MT — Dawson County Fairgrounds
14 — Boulder, CO — Boulder Theatre
16 — Wichita, KS — The Cotillion
17 — Dallas, TX — House Of Blues
19 — San Antonio, TX — The Aztec Theatre
20 — Houston, TX — House Of Blues