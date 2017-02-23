SEETHER Return With Poison The Parish Album; Horror-Inspired Music Video For “Let You Down” Streaming

Seether return on May 12th with their seventh full-length studio album, entitled Poison The Parish. The first release via frontman Shaun Morgan's new label imprint Canine Riot Records, Poison The Parish is among the heaviest and emotionally pure efforts of the band's illustrious career. A video for the album's epic lead single, "Let You Down”, is available for streaming below.

Recorded at Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, Poison The Parish marks the first album produced in its entirety by the band’s lead singer and songwriter, Shaun Morgan. Playing with a newfound ferocity and purpose, the new material gelled quickly, providing Morgan's dense, melodic grooves and brooding subject matter a gritty luster and room to breathe.

Fifteen years deep into an incredibly consistent and rewarding career, Seether continue to thrive, pushing their creative boundaries while remaining true to their fiercely loyal, worldwide fan base. Poison The Parish is Seether at their very best, a gripping and self-assured affirmation of a quintessential hard rock band in peak form.

Pre-sale bundles featuring exclusive limited edition merchandise are available here..

Poison The Parish tracklisting:



“Stoke The Fire”

“Betray And Degrade”

“Something Else”

“I'll Survive”

“Let You Down”

“Against The Wall”

“Let Me Heal”

“Saviours”

“Nothing Left”

“Count Me Out”

“Emotionless”

“Sell My Soul”

“Let You Down” video:

(Photo - Marina Chavez)