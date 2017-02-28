SEETHER Reveal US Tour Plans

Seether (Shaun Morgan - vocals/guitar, Dale Stewart - bass/vocals, and John Humphrey - drums) have revealed details for the Poison The Parish World Tour, which includes headline shows and major festival appearances throughout the spring and summer of 2017. The extensive touring plans come in support of Poison The Parish, their recently announced seventh studio album, set for release via Canine Riot Records on May 12th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10 AM, local time. Every ticket order will include a physical copy of Poison The Parish. Ticket and VIP package information can be found here.

A portion of all tickets sold for the Poison The Parish World Tour will benefit the Rise Above Fund, which is a subset of Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, the largest suicide prevention organization in the country and the band's partner on the Rise Above Fest. Now in its fifth year, Rise Above Fest has expanded to two days, Saturday, July 22nd and Sunday, July 23rd at Darling's Waterfront Park in Bangor, Maine. Performers include Korn, Shinedown, Stone Sour, Skillet, Halestorm, Falling in Reverse and more. For RAF tickets and information, visit Rise Above Fest.

Guitarist Clint Lowery of Sevendust will augment the band's lineup throughout the upcoming trek, adding his signature axe-work to Seether's new songs and deep repertoire.

Support acts for the tour include: Letters From The Fire (May 2nd through May 27th; July 16th through August 20th), Through Fire (June 1st through June 7th), Kaleido (May 2nd through June 10th), and Big Story (from July 16th through August 20th).

"Goddamn, it's good to be back!," says Morgan. "We spent the better part of a year writing and recording Poison the Parish, and now it's time to get out there and play that fucker to the fans. We've been working on some upgrades to the production and the live sound, which includes welcoming our brother, Clint Lowery (from fucking Sevendust!) into the fold to help us thicken up that live sound experience.

"We want this tour to be exciting and different - a departure from what people expect from us, while retaining the qualities that make us unique, in order to entertain the fans. It's going to be loud, heavy, old school Seether with a couple of twists thrown in to keep things exciting."

Tour dates:

April

29 - Ft Meyers, FL - Monster Energy Fort Rock at JetBlue Park*

30 - Jacksonville, FL - Monster Energy Welcome to Rockville at Metropolitan Park*

May

2 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club**

3 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club**

5 -Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City Music Hall**

6 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium

7 - Concord, NC - Carolina Rebellion 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway*

9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony**

10 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony**

11 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale **

14 - Boston, MA - House of Blues**

16 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall**

17 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre**

19 - Pittsburgh, PA- Stage AE**

20 - Columbus, OH -Rock on the Range 2017 at Mapfre Stadium*

22 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live**

24 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall**

25 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall**

27 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium**

28 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

June

1 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House***

2 - Portland, OR -RoZone Waterfront Stage - KFBW Radio Show*

3 - Seattle, WA - 2nd Annual Crazy Beverage Bash at Showbox SoDo*

5 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore***

6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues***

7 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre***

10 - Saint Louis, MO -The Pageant***

11 - South Bend, IN - The Bear's Big Growl Six*

July

15 - Bridgeview, IL - Chicago Open Air at Toyota Park*

16 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre^

18 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's^

19 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues ^

22 - Bangor, ME - Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion*

24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage^

25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage^

27 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore^

29 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues^

August

1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom^

2 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre^

4 - Saint Paul, MN - The Myth^

5 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom^

6 - Peoria, IL - Limelight Eventplex^

8 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater^

9 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District^

11 - Glendive MT - Dawson County Fairgrounds ^

14 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater^

16 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom^

17 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues^

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre^

20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues^



* Festival Date

** Featuring Letters From the Fire + Kaleido

*** Featuring Through Fire + Kaleido

^ Featuring Letters From the Fire + Big Story

Seether return on May 12th with their seventh full-length studio album, entitled Poison The Parish. The first release via frontman Shaun Morgan's new label imprint Canine Riot Records, Poison The Parish is among the heaviest and emotionally pure efforts of the band's illustrious career. A video for the album's epic lead single, "Let You Down”, is available for streaming below.

Recorded at Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, Poison The Parish marks the first album produced in its entirety by the band’s lead singer and songwriter, Shaun Morgan. Playing with a newfound ferocity and purpose, the new material gelled quickly, providing Morgan's dense, melodic grooves and brooding subject matter a gritty luster and room to breathe.

Fifteen years deep into an incredibly consistent and rewarding career, Seether continue to thrive, pushing their creative boundaries while remaining true to their fiercely loyal, worldwide fan base. Poison The Parish is Seether at their very best, a gripping and self-assured affirmation of a quintessential hard rock band in peak form.

Pre-sale bundles featuring exclusive limited edition merchandise are available here..

Poison The Parish tracklisting:



“Stoke The Fire”

“Betray And Degrade”

“Something Else”

“I'll Survive”

“Let You Down”

“Against The Wall”

“Let Me Heal”

“Saviours”

“Nothing Left”

“Count Me Out”

“Emotionless”

“Sell My Soul”

“Let You Down” video:

(Photo - Marina Chavez)