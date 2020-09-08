SEETHER – Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum Cracks U.S. Top 40

Seether’s brand-new album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (“If You Want Peace, Prepare For War”) debuted to impressive chart success in its first week of release, topping 15,000 in overall sales and placing at #37 on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart as well as #5 on the Top Current Album Chart. Other impressive markers include placing #3 for Current Alternative Albums, #3 for Current Rock Albums and #2 for Current Hard Rock Music.

The album’s aggressive first single "Dangerous" also rises to #2 at Active Rock Radio and is currently #7 on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart and rising quickly. For the week of August 1, frontman Shaun Morgan also topped Billboard's Hard Rock Songwriter's Chart and hit the #2 spot on the Hard Rock Producers Chart for the first time.

On Sunday, August 30, the band celebrated the album with a well-received global livestream event, “Locked & Live” in an exclusive partnership with Veeps and Elite Multimedia that featured the band’s first-ever full production, multi-camera online livestream concert.

Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum was produced by Morgan and engineered and mixed by Matt Hyde (Deftones, AFI) in Nashville from December 2019 through January 2020. The band is joined on the album by newest member, Corey Lowery (ex-guitarist/vocalist for Saint Asonia and Stuck Mojo) Morgan’s friend of 16 years, who also assistant-engineered the album. “Corey has a lot of experience and is an inspiring guitarist as well; he’s the older brother I’ve always wanted,” Morgan adds. Seether’s rock-solid rhythm section is bassist and founding member Dale Stewart, and drummer John Humphrey (who joined in 2003).

Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum is available in CD, vinyl and digital download formats. Order here. For special offers and exclusive merchandise, visit Seether’s online store here.

Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum tracklisting:

"Dead And Done"

"Bruised And Bloodied"

"Wasteland"

"Dangerous"

"Liar"

"Can’t Go Wrong"

"Buried In The Sand"

"Let It Go"

"Failure"

"Beg"

"Drift Away"

"Pride Before The Fall"

"Written In Stone"

“Beg” video:

"Bruised And Bloodied" visualizer:

"Dangerous" video:

(Photo - Fantasy Records)