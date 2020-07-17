SEETHER Streaming New Song "Bruised And Bloodied"; Visualizer

Seether return with the new album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, out August 28 via Fantasy Records. Translating to “If You Want Peace, Prepare For War,” the album features 13 new tracks, a primal mix of euphoria and misery, undoubtedly some of the strongest material of Seether’s illustrious career.

A visualizer for the song "Bruised And Bloodied" can be seen below. “Bruised And Bloodied” is a strong representation of the dynamic push-pull on Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum with front man Shaun Morgan bringing his intimate singer-songwriter sensibility to the band’s heavy rock grooves.

"’Bruised And Bloodied’ is a mix of self-deprecation and rage, neatly wrapped up in a sexy groove with a big shiny pop bow on top,” says Morgan. “Essentially, it is a combination of shame and sadness delivered in a cheerful way, as I've always enjoyed juxtaposing jaded lyrics with a jubilant melody."

Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, Seether’s eighth studio album, was produced by Morgan and engineered and mixed by Matt Hyde (Deftones, AFI) in Nashville from December 2019 through January 2020. The band is joined on the album by newest member, Corey Lowery (ex-guitarist/vocalist for Saint Asonia and Stuck Mojo) Morgan’s friend of 16 years, who also assistant-engineered the album. “Corey has a lot of experience and is an inspiring guitarist as well; he’s the older brother I’ve always wanted,” Morgan adds. Seether’s rock-solid rhythm section is bassist and founding member Dale Stewart, and drummer John Humphrey (who joined in 2003).

Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum will be available in CD, vinyl and digital download formats. Pre-order here. For special offers and exclusive merchandise, visit Seether’s online store here.

Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum tracklisting:

"Dead And Done"

"Bruised And Bloodied"

"Wasteland"

"Dangerous"

"Liar"

"Can’t Go Wrong"

"Buried In The Sand"

"Let It Go"

"Failure"

"Beg"

"Drift Away"

"Pride Before The Fall"

"Written In Stone"

"Dangerous" video:

(Photo - Fantasy Records)