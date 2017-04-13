SEETHER Streaming New Song “Nothing Left”

Seether (Shaun Morgan - vocals/guitar, Dale Stewart - bass/vocals, and John Humphrey - drums) are streaming the track “Nothing Left”, featured on Poison The Parish, their recently announced seventh studio album, set for release via Spinefarm/Canine Riot Records on May 12th. Listen to the track below.

Poison The Parish is the first release via frontman Shaun Morgan's new label imprint Canine Riot Records, Poison The Parish is among the heaviest and emotionally pure efforts of the band's illustrious career.

Recorded at Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, Poison The Parish marks the first album produced in its entirety by the band’s lead singer and songwriter, Shaun Morgan. Playing with a newfound ferocity and purpose, the new material gelled quickly, providing Morgan's dense, melodic grooves and brooding subject matter a gritty luster and room to breathe.

Fifteen years deep into an incredibly consistent and rewarding career, Seether continue to thrive, pushing their creative boundaries while remaining true to their fiercely loyal, worldwide fan base. Poison The Parish is Seether at their very best, a gripping and self-assured affirmation of a quintessential hard rock band in peak form.

Pre-sale bundles featuring exclusive limited edition merchandise are available here.

Poison The Parish tracklisting:

“Stoke The Fire”

“Betray And Degrade”

“Something Else”

“I'll Survive”

“Let You Down”

“Against The Wall”

“Let Me Heal”

“Saviours”

“Nothing Left”

“Count Me Out”

“Emotionless”

“Sell My Soul”

“Nothing Left”:

“Stoke The Fire”:

“Let You Down” video:

Seether have announced more dates for their Poison The Parish World Tour, which includes US headline shows and major festival appearances throughout the spring and summer and now an extensive European headlining run in September - October. Ticket and VIP package information can be found at Seether.com.

Guitarist Clint Lowery of Sevendust will augment the band’s lineup throughout the upcoming trek, adding his signature axe-work to Seether’s new songs and deep repertoire.

“Playing Europe has always been one of our favourite highlights of every tour,” said Morgan. “The fans are rabid and know the deepest tracks which means we get to play songs we often gloss over in the US. There's an intensity and passion that we feed off of and we often allow ourselves to play with more freedom and abandon. My ultimate goal on this tour is achieve my dream of getting a back alley vasectomy with a coat hanger."

European dates:

September

15 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall

16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Huvudkontor

18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

19 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

20 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall

22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

23 - Groningen, Netherlands - De Oosterpoort

24 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

26 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley’s Neue Welt

27 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

29 - Praha, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

30 - Brno, Czech Republic - Fleda

October

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer

3 - Wien, Austria - Arena Wien

4 - Linz, Austria - Posthof

6 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk

7 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

9 - Zurich, Switzerland - Xtra

10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

11 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn

13 - Paris, France - Le Bataclan

15 - London, UK - The Forum

16 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester

17 - Glasgow, UK - O2 ABC Glasgow

18 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham

Seether’s US tour dates can be found here.

(Photo - Marina Chavez)