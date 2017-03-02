SELFMACHINE Release “‘Normal’ People” Lyric Video
March 2, 2017, an hour ago
Dutch modern metallers, Selfmachine, have released a lyric video for “‘Normal’ People”, a track from the upcoming album, Societal Arcade, which will be released worldwide on March 17th via Wormholedeath/The Orchard, Carlo Bellotti Publishing US and Aural Music. The new clip can be found below.
Tracklisting:
“Against The Flow”
“Join The Hatetrain”
“Giddy-Up!”
“‘Normal’ People”
“Universe”
“No Cliché”
“Nothing’s Worth”
“Lifeblind”
“The Great Deception”
“The Valeyard”
“Superior”
“Avenge The Moment”
“Luminous Beings”
“‘Normal’ People” lyric video:
“Against The Flow” lyric video: