SELFMACHINE Release “‘Normal’ People” Lyric Video

Dutch modern metallers, Selfmachine, have released a lyric video for “‘Normal’ People”, a track from the upcoming album, Societal Arcade, which will be released worldwide on March 17th via Wormholedeath/The Orchard, Carlo Bellotti Publishing US and Aural Music. The new clip can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“Against The Flow”

“Join The Hatetrain”

“Giddy-Up!”

“‘Normal’ People”

“Universe”

“No Cliché”

“Nothing’s Worth”

“Lifeblind”

“The Great Deception”

“The Valeyard”

“Superior”

“Avenge The Moment”

“Luminous Beings”

“‘Normal’ People” lyric video:

“Against The Flow” lyric video: