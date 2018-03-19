SENSE OF FEAR Release "Molten Core" Lyric Video

Greece-based heavy/thrash metal band Sense Of Fear have released a lyric video for "Molten Core", the opening track of their upcoming debut album, As The Ages Passing By…, out on April 20th via Rockshots Records. Watch the clip below. Pre-order the album here.

Years in the making, As The Ages Passing By… has an old school heavy metal feel with a modern pounding anvil. Each track was carefully selected for a good old headbanging time along with telling a unique story.

The band comments: "Each song has its own gravity to the album, and all together create Sense Of Fear’s presentation to the world as a band and as musicians. All the lyrics come from personal experiences and emotions. This is our way to express ourselves and fight the personal demons."

As The Ages Passing By… was recorded at Valve Studio in Thessaloniki, Greece by Stratos "Strutter" Karagiannidis (Gus G , Wardrum) with mixing and mastering done at Music Factory and Prophecy Studios in Kempten-ALLGÄU, Germany by R.D. Liapakis (Mystic Prophecy, Devil's Train) & C. Schmid. Album artwork designed and edited by Colin Marks (Nevermore, Exodus, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Kataklysm, Jeff Loomis, Xerath, Sylosis).

Tracklisting:

“Molten Core”

“Slaughter Of Innocence”

“Black Hole”

“Angel Of Steel”

“The Song Of A Nightingale”

“Torture Of Mind”

“Lord Of The World”

“Unbreached Walls”

“Sense Of Fear”

“As The Ages Passing By, Time Still Runs Against Us”

"Molten Core" lyric video:

“Sense Of Fear” lyric video: