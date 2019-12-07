SEPTEKH Launch "Treasures" Video

Sweden's blackened death/thrash sensation Septekh have just released a new music video for their song "Treasures". Taken from their latest album Pilgrim (Mighty Music, 2018), the track has been translated into moving pictures under the careful eye of director Richard Jarnhed, already guilty for the band's two former demented videos, "Burn It To The Ground" and "Superheated Liquid Iron Core".

Formed in 2008 and with 2 EPs, 2 LPs plus a substantial list of gigs under their belt, Septekh is constantly at work refining its art. Their last album "Pilgrim" released worldwide on August 24th, 2018.



