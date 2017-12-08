SEPTICFLESH And DARK FUNERAL To Co-Headline North American Tour; THY ANTICHRIST To Support

Septicflesh (pictured above) return to North America in February / March 2018 to support their new album Codex Omega. Dark Funeral will co-headline the bill, with support from Thy Antichrist.

Says Dark Funeral's Lord Ahriman: "It's been 5 years since we last toured the US. A lot of things have happened since then, but most importantly, we have released a new and absolutely killer album entitled Where Shadows Forever Reign! Along with our friends in Septicflesh and Thy Antichrist it's going to be nothing but EPIC to bring this co-headlining tour throughout the US. Be there!!!"

Tour dates:

February

22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

23 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

24 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

25 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

26 - Portland, OR - Rock Hard PDX

27 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

March

1 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

2 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

3 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center

4 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

5 - Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa

6 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry

7 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

8 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

9 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

10 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

11 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

12 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

13 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

14 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

17 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club

18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

Tickets at Continental Concerts USA.

(Photo - Stella Mouzi)