SEPTICFLESH And DARK FUNERAL To Co-Headline North American Tour; THY ANTICHRIST To Support
December 8, 2017, an hour ago
Septicflesh (pictured above) return to North America in February / March 2018 to support their new album Codex Omega. Dark Funeral will co-headline the bill, with support from Thy Antichrist.
Says Dark Funeral's Lord Ahriman: "It's been 5 years since we last toured the US. A lot of things have happened since then, but most importantly, we have released a new and absolutely killer album entitled Where Shadows Forever Reign! Along with our friends in Septicflesh and Thy Antichrist it's going to be nothing but EPIC to bring this co-headlining tour throughout the US. Be there!!!"
Tour dates:
February
22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
23 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
24 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar
25 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
26 - Portland, OR - Rock Hard PDX
27 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
March
1 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
2 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
3 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center
4 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
5 - Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa
6 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry
7 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
8 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
9 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral
10 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
11 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
12 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
13 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
14 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
17 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club
18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
Tickets at Continental Concerts USA.
(Photo - Stella Mouzi)