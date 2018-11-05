SEPTICFLESH Announce European Codex Omega Tour 2019; KRISIUN, DIABOLICAL To Support
November 5, 2018, 37 minutes ago
In spring 2019, Greek symphonic death metal outfit, Septicflesh, will embark on a massive 45 day long European tour through 22 countries.
Supported by Brazilian death metallers Krisiun and Sweden's Diabolical, the Codex Omega European Tour 2019 will start in Essen and conclude in Ludwigsburg after almost two months on the road. Tickets on sale now.
Tour dates:
March
8 - Essen, Germany - Turock
9 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen
10 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot
12 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
13 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey
14 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Caracol
15 - Porto, Portugal - Hard_Club
16 - Lisbon, Portugal - Ao Vivo
17 - Murcia, Spain - Sala Garage
19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
20 - Zaragoza, Spain - CC Delicias
21 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
22 - Monthey, Switzerland - Pont Rouge
23 - Erba, Italy - Central Rock
24 - Bologna, Italy - Alchemica Music Club
26 - Bolzona, Italy - UFO Club
27 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
28 - San Donà di Piave, Italy - Revolver_Club
29 - Zagreb, Croatia - Dom Omladine
30 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5
31 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
April
2 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
3 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Collosseum
4 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum Music Bar
5 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
6 - Poznan, Poland - u Bazyla
7 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
9 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vakaris
10 - Riga, Latvia - Melnā Piektdiena
11 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rockclub Tapper
12 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi
13 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi
14 - Oulu, Finland - Hevimesta
16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
18 - Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
20 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60
21 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
24 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
25 - Jena, Germany- F-Haus
26 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle
27 - Pagney-derrière-Barine, France - Chez Paulette
28 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik
Just recently, the band announced a unique live event in which they will perform their characteristic brand of symphonic death metal accompanied by a full orchestra and choir featuring over 100 musicians. The show, which has already sold out, will take place at the Metropolitan Theater in Mexico City on February 2nd and will be captured on film for a future DVD release.
Septicflesh is:
Seth (brutal vocals, bass)
Christos Antoniou (guitars, orchestral)
Sotiris V. (guitars, clean vocals)
Kerim "Krimh" Lechner (drums)