SEPTICFLESH Announce European Codex Omega Tour 2019; KRISIUN, DIABOLICAL To Support

In spring 2019, Greek symphonic death metal outfit, Septicflesh, will embark on a massive 45 day long European tour through 22 countries.

Supported by Brazilian death metallers Krisiun and Sweden's Diabolical, the Codex Omega European Tour 2019 will start in Essen and conclude in Ludwigsburg after almost two months on the road. Tickets on sale now.

Tour dates:

March

8 - Essen, Germany - Turock

9 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen

10 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot

12 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

13 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey

14 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Caracol

15 - Porto, Portugal - Hard_Club

16 - Lisbon, Portugal - Ao Vivo

17 - Murcia, Spain - Sala Garage

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

20 - Zaragoza, Spain - CC Delicias

21 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

22 - Monthey, Switzerland - Pont Rouge

23 - Erba, Italy - Central Rock

24 - Bologna, Italy - Alchemica Music Club

26 - Bolzona, Italy - UFO Club

27 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

28 - San Donà di Piave, Italy - Revolver_Club

29 - Zagreb, Croatia - Dom Omladine

30 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5

31 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

April

2 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

3 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Collosseum

4 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum Music Bar

5 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

6 - Poznan, Poland - u Bazyla

7 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

9 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vakaris

10 - Riga, Latvia - Melnā Piektdiena

11 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rockclub Tapper

12 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi

13 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi

14 - Oulu, Finland - Hevimesta

16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

18 - Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

20 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

21 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

24 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

25 - Jena, Germany- F-Haus

26 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

27 - Pagney-derrière-Barine, France - Chez Paulette

28 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

Just recently, the band announced a unique live event in which they will perform their characteristic brand of symphonic death metal accompanied by a full orchestra and choir featuring over 100 musicians. The show, which has already sold out, will take place at the Metropolitan Theater in Mexico City on February 2nd and will be captured on film for a future DVD release.

Septicflesh is:

Seth (brutal vocals, bass)

Christos Antoniou (guitars, orchestral)

Sotiris V. (guitars, clean vocals)

Kerim "Krimh" Lechner (drums)