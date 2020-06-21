SEPTICFLESH Announces Live Pre-Screening Event for Upcoming Concert DVD

Greek symphonic death metal masters Septicflesh have announced a live streaming event for their upcoming Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX DVD / Blu-Ray in advance of the release date. The online event will take place on June 27th at 3:00 P.M. EDT. Tickets can now be purchased here.

The full concert was taped in February 2019 during a sold out show at the Metropolitan Theater in Mexico City, Mexico. The unforgettable night was the largest production of its kind at the venue, which included the band, over 100 musicians from the Symphonic Experience Orchestra, the Enharmonía Vocalis Choir, and the National University of Mexico Children’s and Youth Choir.

The Blu-ray DVD is set for worldwide release on July 31st via Season of Mist and pre-orders are available now at this location. A little taste of what's to come can be found in the official trailer:

Septicflesh comment on the event: "We are very excited to share with our fans the chance to pre-screen Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX, our very first concert with a full orchestra and choir on stage, which was filmed in the heart of Mexico City. Our management team at Hard Impact arranged an exclusive streaming event for all of you to witness this before the official Blu-ray release. Ticket link will be issued at purchase and will be valid for 12 hours to view from the start of the event. Sit back in the comfort of your home and watch the symphonies come to life!"

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Portrait Of A Headless Man”

“Martyr”

“Prototype”

“The Pyramid God”

“The Enemy Of Truth”

“Communion”

“The Vampire From Nazareth”

“Dogma Of Prometheus”

“Lovecraft’s Death”

“Dante’s Inferno”

“Persepolis”

“A Great Mass Of Death”

“Anubis”

“Dark Art”