SEPTICFLESH Announces North American Co-Headline Tour With DARK FUNERAL, Support From THY ANTICHRIST

Greek symphonic death metallers, Septicflesh, released their 10th studio album, Codex Omega, on September 1st via Prosthetic Records. Next February and March, the band will bring their latest auditory onslaught on the road. The band has announce their upcoming North American co-headline tour with Swedish black metal legends Dark Funeral. Support will come from Thy Antichrist. Dates are set to be announced soon, so stay tuned.

The band says, "We're returning to North America in Feb / March 2018 to support our new album Codex Omega, and with us, Swedish lords of the black Dark Funeral will co-bill the event to make it one of the most memorable packages to hit North America in very long time. Also also supporting the tour is Colombian/Texan black metal outfit Thy Antichrist... are you mortals ready? Dates coming soon..."

Codex Omega is available as a 2CD set, on purple wax vinyl as well as a US indie retail store exclusive on white wax vinyl, and on all digital outlets. Orders can be placed at this location.

Codex Omega was produced by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Dimmu Borgir) and features 10 tracks of their trademark blend of mystical atmosphere, relentless death guitar riffing and pale melodies. Lyrically and musically, Codex Omega is by far the most infernal release from Septicflesh to date. As a bonus, the CD and vinyl LP will come with an extra disc comprised of three orchestral tracks, once again featuring the Filmharmonic Orchestra of Prague.

Codex Omega official tracklisting:

Disc One:

“Dante's Inferno”

“3rd Testament (Codex Omega)”

“Portrait Of A Headless Man”

“Martyr”

“Enemy Of Truth”

“Dark Art”

“Our Church, Below The Sea”

“Faceless Queen”

“The Gospels Of Fear”

“Trinity”

Disc Two:

“Martyr Of Truth”

“Dark Testament”

“Portrait Of A Headless Man” (Orchestral Version)

“Portrait of a Headless Man” video:

“Enemy Of Truth” lyric video:

“3rd Testament (Codex Omega)” lyric video:

Septicflesh is:

Seth (brutal vocals, bass)

Christos Antoniou (guitars, orchestral)

Sotiris V. (guitars, clean vocals)

(Photo - Stella Mouzi)