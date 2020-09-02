SEPTICFLESH Complete Drum Recordings For Forthcoming Album

Greek symphonic death metal outfit, Septicflesh, has revealed Kerim “Krimh” Lechner has completed the recording of drums for their upcoming album with producer Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios.

Kerim “Krimh” Lechner comments, “Working with Jens Bogren is always a special experience. His meticulous approach for drum sound and performance pushes you to give your absolute best. Can’t wait to show you what we have created!”

A studio teaser was released earlier in August:

Septicflesh recently released their Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX DVD / Blu-Ray. The Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX concert was taped in February 2019 during a sold out show at the Metropolitan Theater in Mexico City, Mexico. The unforgettable night was the largest production of its kind at the venue, which included the band, over 100 musicians from the Symphonic Experience Orchestra, the Enharmonía Vocalis Choir, and the National University of Mexico Children’s and Youth Choir.

The Blu-Ray / DVD can be ordered at this location.

“The Vampire From Nazareth” video: