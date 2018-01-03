SEPTICFLESH Debut "Martyr" Music Video
January 3, 2018, 11 hours ago
Greek symphonic death metallers, Septicflesh, have released a video for "Martyr", a track from their new album, Codex Omega, out now via Prosthetic Records. The album is available in Europe via Season Of Mist. Watch the new video below.
Codex Omega is available as a 2CD set, on purple wax vinyl as well as a US indie retail store exclusive on white wax vinyl, and on all digital outlets. Orders can be placed at this location.
Codex Omega was produced by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Dimmu Borgir) and features 10 tracks of their trademark blend of mystical atmosphere, relentless death guitar riffing and pale melodies. Lyrically and musically, Codex Omega is by far the most infernal release from Septicflesh to date. As a bonus, the CD and vinyl LP will come with an extra disc comprised of three orchestral tracks, once again featuring the Filmharmonic Orchestra of Prague.
Codex Omega official tracklisting:
Disc One:
“Dante's Inferno”
“3rd Testament (Codex Omega)”
“Portrait Of A Headless Man”
“Martyr”
“Enemy Of Truth”
“Dark Art”
“Our Church, Below The Sea”
“Faceless Queen”
“The Gospels Of Fear”
“Trinity”
Disc Two:
“Martyr Of Truth”
“Dark Testament”
“Portrait Of A Headless Man” (Orchestral Version)
“Martyr” video:
“Portrait of a Headless Man” video:
“Enemy Of Truth” lyric video:
“3rd Testament (Codex Omega)” lyric video:
Septicflesh return to North America in February / March. Dark Funeral will co-headline the bill, with support from Thy Antichrist.
Tour dates:
February
22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
23 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
24 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar
25 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
26 - Portland, OR - Rock Hard PDX
27 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
March
1 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
2 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
3 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center
4 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
5 - Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa
6 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry
7 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
8 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
9 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral
10 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
11 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
12 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
13 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
14 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
17 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club
18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
Tickets at Continental Concerts USA.