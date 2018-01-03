SEPTICFLESH Debut "Martyr" Music Video

Greek symphonic death metallers, Septicflesh, have released a video for "Martyr", a track from their new album, Codex Omega, out now via Prosthetic Records. The album is available in Europe via Season Of Mist. Watch the new video below.

Codex Omega is available as a 2CD set, on purple wax vinyl as well as a US indie retail store exclusive on white wax vinyl, and on all digital outlets. Orders can be placed at this location.

Codex Omega was produced by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Dimmu Borgir) and features 10 tracks of their trademark blend of mystical atmosphere, relentless death guitar riffing and pale melodies. Lyrically and musically, Codex Omega is by far the most infernal release from Septicflesh to date. As a bonus, the CD and vinyl LP will come with an extra disc comprised of three orchestral tracks, once again featuring the Filmharmonic Orchestra of Prague.

Codex Omega official tracklisting:

Disc One:

“Dante's Inferno”

“3rd Testament (Codex Omega)”

“Portrait Of A Headless Man”

“Martyr”

“Enemy Of Truth”

“Dark Art”

“Our Church, Below The Sea”

“Faceless Queen”

“The Gospels Of Fear”

“Trinity”

Disc Two:

“Martyr Of Truth”

“Dark Testament”

“Portrait Of A Headless Man” (Orchestral Version)

“Martyr” video:

“Portrait of a Headless Man” video:

“Enemy Of Truth” lyric video:

“3rd Testament (Codex Omega)” lyric video:

Septicflesh return to North America in February / March. Dark Funeral will co-headline the bill, with support from Thy Antichrist.

Tour dates:

February

22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

23 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

24 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

25 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

26 - Portland, OR - Rock Hard PDX

27 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

March

1 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

2 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

3 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center

4 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

5 - Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa

6 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry

7 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

8 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

9 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

10 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

11 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

12 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

13 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

14 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

17 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club

18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

Tickets at Continental Concerts USA.