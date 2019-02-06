SEPTICFLESH Deliver A Historic Sold Out Performance At The Metropolitan Theater In Mexico City; Show Captured For DVD Release

Last Saturday, Greek symphonic death metal outfit, Septicflesh, delivered a historic sold out performance at the Metropolitan Theater in Mexico City. The unforgettable night, entitled Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX, was the largest production of its kind at the venue which included the band and over 130 musicians from the Symphonic Orchestra and National University Of Mexico Children's and Youth Choir.

If you weren't one of the 3, 200 attendees, rest assured that you will be able to witness the achievement as live footage of the event was captured for a future DVD release.

Septicflesh's unique blend of symphonic arrangements, avantgarde elements, atmosphere and eviscerating extreme metal has been converting legions into fans since the 90s. Now, with a streak of modern classic albums under their belt such as Sumerian Daemons (2002), Communion (2008), The Great Mass (2011), Titan (2014), and now Codex Omega (2017) there seems to be no stopping this creative juggernaut.

Septicflesh's latest album Codex Omega is the first to feature former Decapitated drummer Kerim "Krimh" Lechner. Months of hard work and experimentation crafted the album, and resulted in 10 compositions of dark sonic bliss. Lyrically and musically, Codex Omega is by far the most infernal release of Septicflesh to date. The album was produced by highly acclaimed metal producer, Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amom Amarth, Kreator). Besides the orchestral side represented once again by the Filmharmonic Orchestra of Prague, the band utilized traditional instruments such as Oud and Duduk and also a 12 string electro-acoustic guitar, enhancing the mystical atmosphere of the compositions. Of course as always, Codex Omega is dominated by the relentless death guitar riffing and the pale melodies that are the trademark of Septicflesh.

Upcoming tour dates are listed below.

March

8 - Essen, Germany - Turock

9 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen

10 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot

12 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

13 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey

14 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Caracol

15 - Porto, Portugal - Hard_Club

16 - Lisbon, Portugal - Ao Vivo

17 - Murcia, Spain - Sala Garage

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

20 - Zaragoza, Spain - CC Delicias

21 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

22 - Monthey, Switzerland - Pont Rouge

23 - Erba, Italy - Central Rock

24 - Bologna, Italy - Alchemica Music Club

26 - Bolzona, Italy - UFO Club

27 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

28 - San Donà di Piave, Italy - Revolver_Club

29 - Zagreb, Croatia - Dom Omladine

30 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5

31 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

April

2 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

3 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Collosseum

4 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum Music Bar

5 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

6 - Poznan, Poland - u Bazyla

7 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

9 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vakaris

10 - Riga, Latvia - Melnā Piektdiena

11 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rockclub Tapper

12 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi

13 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi

14 - Oulu, Finland - Hevimesta

16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

18 - Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

20 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

21 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

24 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

25 - Jena, Germany- F-Haus

26 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

27 - Pagney-derrière-Barine, France - Chez Paulette

28 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

Septicflesh is:

Seth (brutal vocals, bass)

Christos Antoniou (guitars, orchestral)

Sotiris V. (guitars, clean vocals)

Kerim "Krimh" Lechner (drums)