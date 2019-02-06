SEPTICFLESH Deliver A Historic Sold Out Performance At The Metropolitan Theater In Mexico City; Show Captured For DVD Release
February 6, 2019, an hour ago
Last Saturday, Greek symphonic death metal outfit, Septicflesh, delivered a historic sold out performance at the Metropolitan Theater in Mexico City. The unforgettable night, entitled Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX, was the largest production of its kind at the venue which included the band and over 130 musicians from the Symphonic Orchestra and National University Of Mexico Children's and Youth Choir.
If you weren't one of the 3, 200 attendees, rest assured that you will be able to witness the achievement as live footage of the event was captured for a future DVD release.
Septicflesh's unique blend of symphonic arrangements, avantgarde elements, atmosphere and eviscerating extreme metal has been converting legions into fans since the 90s. Now, with a streak of modern classic albums under their belt such as Sumerian Daemons (2002), Communion (2008), The Great Mass (2011), Titan (2014), and now Codex Omega (2017) there seems to be no stopping this creative juggernaut.
Septicflesh's latest album Codex Omega is the first to feature former Decapitated drummer Kerim "Krimh" Lechner. Months of hard work and experimentation crafted the album, and resulted in 10 compositions of dark sonic bliss. Lyrically and musically, Codex Omega is by far the most infernal release of Septicflesh to date. The album was produced by highly acclaimed metal producer, Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amom Amarth, Kreator). Besides the orchestral side represented once again by the Filmharmonic Orchestra of Prague, the band utilized traditional instruments such as Oud and Duduk and also a 12 string electro-acoustic guitar, enhancing the mystical atmosphere of the compositions. Of course as always, Codex Omega is dominated by the relentless death guitar riffing and the pale melodies that are the trademark of Septicflesh.
Upcoming tour dates are listed below.
March
8 - Essen, Germany - Turock
9 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen
10 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot
12 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
13 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey
14 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Caracol
15 - Porto, Portugal - Hard_Club
16 - Lisbon, Portugal - Ao Vivo
17 - Murcia, Spain - Sala Garage
19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
20 - Zaragoza, Spain - CC Delicias
21 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
22 - Monthey, Switzerland - Pont Rouge
23 - Erba, Italy - Central Rock
24 - Bologna, Italy - Alchemica Music Club
26 - Bolzona, Italy - UFO Club
27 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
28 - San Donà di Piave, Italy - Revolver_Club
29 - Zagreb, Croatia - Dom Omladine
30 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5
31 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
April
2 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
3 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Collosseum
4 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum Music Bar
5 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
6 - Poznan, Poland - u Bazyla
7 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
9 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vakaris
10 - Riga, Latvia - Melnā Piektdiena
11 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rockclub Tapper
12 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi
13 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi
14 - Oulu, Finland - Hevimesta
16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
18 - Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
20 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60
21 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
24 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
25 - Jena, Germany- F-Haus
26 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle
27 - Pagney-derrière-Barine, France - Chez Paulette
28 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik
Septicflesh is:
Seth (brutal vocals, bass)
Christos Antoniou (guitars, orchestral)
Sotiris V. (guitars, clean vocals)
Kerim "Krimh" Lechner (drums)