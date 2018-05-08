SEPTICFLESH Guitarist CHRISTOS ANTONIOU - "For Us, It's Super Important To Have An Image That Fits With Our Music"; Video

BangerTV interviewed Septicflesh guitarist Christos Antoniou aboard the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which sailed from Miami / Fort Lauderdale, FL to Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Islands and back earlier this year. In the video below, Christos talks about the band's visual style, their Greek influences, and his dreams of writing an opera:

Septicflesh's Codex Omega is available via Prosthetic Records. The album is available in Europe via Season Of Mist.

Codex Omega was produced by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Dimmu Borgir) and features 10 tracks of their trademark blend of mystical atmosphere, relentless death guitar riffing and pale melodies. Lyrically and musically, Codex Omega is by far the most infernal release from Septicflesh to date. As a bonus, the CD and vinyl LP will come with an extra disc comprised of three orchestral tracks, once again featuring the Filmharmonic Orchestra of Prague.

Chaostar, the Athens, Greece-based band led by Christos Antoniou, released their new album The Undivided Light back in March via Season Of Mist. Order the album here, and listen to the full release below.