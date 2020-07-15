SEPTICFLESH Launch Official Live Video For "The Vampire From Nazareth"

Greek symphonic death metal masters, Septicflesh, have released the official live video for "The Vampire From Nazareth", featured on the upcoming Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX DVD / Blu-Ray. Find the clip below.

The Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX concert was taped in February 2019 during a sold out show at the Metropolitan Theater in Mexico City, Mexico. The unforgettable night was the largest production of its kind at the venue, which included the band, over 100 musicians from the Symphonic Experience Orchestra, the Enharmonía Vocalis Choir, and the National University of Mexico Children’s and Youth Choir.

The Blu-Ray / DVD is set for worldwide release on July 31st via Season of Mist and pre-orders are available now at this location.

Septicflesh comment on the event: "We are very excited to share with our fans the chance to pre-screen Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX, our very first concert with a full orchestra and choir on stage, which was filmed in the heart of Mexico City. Our management team at Hard Impact arranged an exclusive streaming event for all of you to witness this before the official Blu-ray release. Ticket link will be issued at purchase and will be valid for 12 hours to view from the start of the event. Sit back in the comfort of your home and watch the symphonies come to life!"

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Portrait Of A Headless Man”

“Martyr”

“Prototype”

“The Pyramid God”

“The Enemy Of Truth”

“Communion”

“The Vampire From Nazareth”

“Dogma Of Prometheus”

“Lovecraft’s Death”

“Dante’s Inferno”

“Persepolis”

“A Great Mass Of Death”

“Anubis”

“Dark Art”

“The Vampire From Nazareth” video:

Trailer: