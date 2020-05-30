SEPTICFLESH - Live At Wacken Open Air 2019, Full Show Streaming

In the pro-shot video below, filmed August 3, 2019, Greek masters of darkness Septicflesh conquer Bullhead City Circus at the 30th edition of Wacken Open Air in Germany.

Setlist:

"Portrait Of A Headless Man"

"Pyramid God"

"Martyr"

"Prototype"

"Vampire Of Nazareth"

"Communion"

"Anubis"

"Dark Art"

In other news, Septicflesh will be releasing their Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX performance on Blu-ray and DVD. The full concert was taped in February 2019 during a sold out show at the Metropolitan Theater in Mexico City (MX). The unforgettable night was the largest production of its kind at the venue, which included the band, over 100 musicians from the Symphonic Experience Orchestra, the Enharmonía Vocalis Choir, and the National University of Mexico Children’s and Youth Choir.

The Blu-ray / DVD is set for worldwide release on July 31, 2020 via Season of Mist and pre-orders are available here.

Septicflesh comment on the release: "On the 2nd of February 2019, a historic for Septicflesh show took place in Mexico City at a fully packed Metropolitan Theater. For the first time and with the help of over 100 musicians, our songs were performed live in their full symphonic glory. The whole show was recorded and now it is time to present it to all our fans in a DVD/Blu Ray 5.1 entitled Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX that will be released from Season Of Mist. We are grateful to all people that made this experience possible and success!"

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Portrait Of A Headless Man”

“Martyr”

“Prototype”

“The Pyramid God”

“The Enemy Of Truth”

“Communion”

“The Vampire From Nazareth”

“Dogma Of Prometheus”

“Lovecraft’s Death”

“Dante’s Inferno”

“Persepolis”

“A Great Mass Of Death”

“Anubis”

“Dark Art”