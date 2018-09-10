SEPTICFLESH - Mexico City Show With Live Orchestra To Be Filmed For DVD Release

Greek symphonic death metal outfit, Septicflesh, have announced a unique live event in which, at last, the band will perform its characteristic brand of symphonic death metal along with a full orchestra and choir featuring over 100 musicians. The show will take place at the Metropolitan Theater in Mexico City, on February 2nd, 2019 and will be captured on film for a future DVD release.

Don't miss the opportunity to become a part of this momentous experience. Book your tickets now and join them in this historic moment. Tickets on sale now, here.

Nuclear Blast recently announced the worldwide signing of Septicflesh. The group's unique blend of symphonic arrangements, avant garde elements, atmosphere and eviscerating extreme metal has been converting legions into fans since the 90s. Now, with a streak of modern classic albums under their belt such as Sumerian Daemons (2002), Communion (2008), The Great Mass (2011), Titan (2014), and now Codex Omega (2017) there seems to be no stopping this creative juggernaut.

“We are honoured to have signed with one of the worlds leading record labels, Nuclear Blast records," commented the band. "Septicflesh has always been a hard working band looking, to the future while keeping traditional elements and utilizing a modern and dark feel to our music. We needed someone who would understand this and we are happy to have found our new home with Nuclear Blast. In the meantime, our latest album Codex Omega continues to gain ground worldwide. We will keep touring in support of it and prepare for the conquests set before us!”

Nuclear Blast comments: "We at Nuclear Blast are fans huge fans of Septicflesh, and we're extremely excited to be working with one of the most revolutionary and forward thinking extreme metal bands around. We very much look forward working with the band on their upcoming pieces of sonic art!"

Septicflesh plan on releasing their Nuclear Blast debut in 2019. More information to be announced in the near future so stay tuned.



Septicflesh is:

Seth (brutal vocals, bass)

Christos Antoniou (guitars, orchestral)

Sotiris V. (guitars, clean vocals)

Kerim "Krimh" Lechner (drums)