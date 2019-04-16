SEPTICFLESH Release New European Tour Trailer; Video
April 16, 2019, an hour ago
Greek symphonic death metal outfit, Septicflesh, have released a new video trailer for their current tour, which lands at Klubben in Stockholm, Sweden tonight, April 16. Watch the new clip below.
April
16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
18 - Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
20 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60
21 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
24 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
25 - Jena, Germany- F-Haus
26 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle
27 - Pagney-derrière-Barine, France - Chez Paulette
28 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik
Septicflesh is:
Seth (brutal vocals, bass)
Christos Antoniou (guitars, orchestral)
Sotiris V. (guitars, clean vocals)
Kerim "Krimh" Lechner (drums)