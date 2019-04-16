SEPTICFLESH Release New European Tour Trailer; Video

Greek symphonic death metal outfit, Septicflesh, have released a new video trailer for their current tour, which lands at Klubben in Stockholm, Sweden tonight, April 16. Watch the new clip below.

April

16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

18 - Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

20 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

21 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

24 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

25 - Jena, Germany- F-Haus

26 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

27 - Pagney-derrière-Barine, France - Chez Paulette

28 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

Septicflesh is:

Seth (brutal vocals, bass)

Christos Antoniou (guitars, orchestral)

Sotiris V. (guitars, clean vocals)

Kerim "Krimh" Lechner (drums)