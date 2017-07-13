SEPTICFLESH Streaming Lyric Video For New Track “3rd Testament (Codex Omega)”

Greek symphonic death metallers, Septicflesh, will release their new album, Codex Omega, on September 1st via Prosthetic Records. The album will be available in Europe via Season Of Mist. The album cut “3rd Testament (Codex Omega)” is available for streaming below.

Codex Omega will be available as a 2CD set, on purple wax vinyl as well as a US indie retail store exclusive on white wax vinyl, and on all digital outlets. Pre-orders are up now and available at this location.

Codex Omega was produced by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Dimmu Borgir) and features 10 tracks of their trademark blend of mystical atmosphere, relentless death guitar riffing and pale melodies. Lyrically and musically, Codex Omega is by far the most infernal release from Septicflesh to date. As a bonus, the CD and vinyl LP will come with an extra disc comprised of three orchestral tracks, once again featuring the Filmharmonic Orchestra of Prague.

Codex Omega official tracklisting:

Disc One:

“Dante's Inferno”

“3rd Testament (Codex Omega)”

“Portrait Of A Headless Man”

“Martyr”

“Enemy Of Truth”

“Dark Art”

“Our Church, Below The Sea”

“Faceless Queen”

“The Gospels Of Fear”

“Trinity”

Disc Two:

“Martyr Of Truth”

“Dark Testament”

“Portrait of a Headless Man” (Orchestral Version)

“3rd Testament (Codex Omega)” lyric video:

“Dante’s Inferno”:

Septicflesh is:

Seth (brutal vocals, bass)

Christos Antoniou (guitars, orchestral)

Sotiris V. (guitars, clean vocals)