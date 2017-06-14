SEPTICFLESH To Release Codex Omega Album In September; “Dante’s Inferno” Track Streaming

Greek symphonic death metallers, Septicflesh, will release their new album, Codex Omega, on September 1st via Prosthetic Records. The album will be available in Europe via Season Of Mist.

Codex Omega will be available as a 2CD set, on purple wax vinyl as well as a US indie retail store exclusive on white wax vinyl, and on all digital outlets. Pre-orders are up now and available at this location.

“Dante’s Inferno”, the first track off Codex Omega, can be seen as 360° video below. The video was created by Tommy Jones at Videohammer studios.

Guitarist Sotiris V. comments on the track, "We are proud to present the first track from the upcoming album, Codex Omega. The song is appropriately entitled "Dante's Inferno", acting as a gateway to hell... as it was inscribed on the top of the Hellgate in the famous poem by Dante Alighieri, 'Through me you pass into the city of woe; Through me you pass into eternal pain; Through me among the people lost for aye'. This is just the first glimpse - the entrance to our new album. Stay tuned as more will gradually be revealed with the release date of our new album getting closer..."

Codex Omega was produced by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Dimmu Borgir) and features 10 tracks of their trademark blend of mystical atmosphere, relentless death guitar riffing and pale melodies. Lyrically and musically, Codex Omega is by far the most infernal release from Septicflesh to date. As a bonus, the CD and vinyl LP will come with an extra disc comprised of three orchestral tracks, once again featuring the Filmharmonic Orchestra of Prague.

Codex Omega official tracklisting:

Disc One:

“Dante's Inferno”

“3rd Testament (Codex Omega)”

“Portrait Of A Headless Man”

“Martyr”

“Enemy Of Truth”

“Dark Art”

“Our Church, Below The Sea”

“Faceless Queen”

“The Gospels Of Fear”

“Trinity”

Disc Two:

“Martyr Of Truth”

“Dark Testament”

“Portrait of a Headless Man” (Orchestral Version)

“Dante’s Inferno”:

Septicflesh is:

Seth (brutal vocals, bass)

Christos Antoniou (guitars, orchestral)

Sotiris V. (guitars, clean vocals)