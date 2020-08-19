SEPTICFLESH To Release New Album In 2021; Studio Teaser Video Streaming

Greek symphonic death metal masters, Septicflesh, will release a new album in 2021. Check out this studio teaser, and stay tuned for further updates.

Septicflesh recently released their Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX DVD / Blu-Ray. The Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX concert was taped in February 2019 during a sold out show at the Metropolitan Theater in Mexico City, Mexico. The unforgettable night was the largest production of its kind at the venue, which included the band, over 100 musicians from the Symphonic Experience Orchestra, the Enharmonía Vocalis Choir, and the National University of Mexico Children’s and Youth Choir.

The Blu-Ray / DVD can be ordered at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Portrait Of A Headless Man”

“Martyr”

“Prototype”

“The Pyramid God”

“The Enemy Of Truth”

“Communion”

“The Vampire From Nazareth”

“Dogma Of Prometheus”

“Lovecraft’s Death”

“Dante’s Inferno”

“Persepolis”

“A Great Mass Of Death”

“Anubis”

“Dark Art”

“The Vampire From Nazareth” video: