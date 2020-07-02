SEPULTURA Announces Rescheduled Quadra North American Tour With SACRED REICH, CROWBAR, ART OF SHOCK
Sepultura have announced the rescheduled North American Quadra tour with Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art Of Shock for next spring. All tickets purchased for the previously scheduled tour will be honoured.
Get your tickets here, and VIP packages here.
Andreas Kisser comments, "So happy to announce the rescheduled North American tour with our friends from Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art Of Shock. I can’t wait to go back to the stage to perform the new material from our album Quadra and to jam our history to you all! Stay safe and SEE YOU ALL SOON!!"
Tour dates:
March
6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
8 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
10 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II
11 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
12 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
13 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
17 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
18 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
19 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater
20 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
21 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
22 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
23 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
25 - Charlotte, NC - Underground - The Fillmore
26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
27 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
28 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz
30 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
31 - Austin, TX - Parish
April
1 - Dallas, TX - GMBG
2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
3 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
5 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse
6 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
7 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
8 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theatre
9 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
10 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre