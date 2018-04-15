SEPULTURA - Backstage Video From Birigui Show In Brazil Posted

The clip below features backstage footage from Sepultura's April 13th show Birigui (São Paulo), Brazil.

eonmusic recently spoke with Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser about 20 years of having Derrick Green in the band, fronting Sepultura as a trio for one of their biggest shows at the height of their success, and the departure of Igor Cavalera.

On celebrating 20 years with Green, Kisser said; "It feels great to celebrate twenty years with Derrick. Against is the most important album in our career; without Against, we wouldn’t be here today."

Kisser went on to say that it's clear that Green was the right man for the job; "I think we made the right choice, and he did as well to be with us. And you see how much it’s possible to change stuff and still be Sepultura and still be faithful and honest with what you do."

Discussing the band's appearance at Donington '96, where Sepultura were forced to perform as a trio following the shocking death of Max Cavalera's stepson Dana Wells, Andreas recounted the difficult time: "I got the call form my wife saying that the accident killed Dana [Wells]. Dana was a good friend of ours, and Gloria Cavalera’s son, and I had to go to the room and pick up Gloria, the mother, and tell her [that] her kid was dead. It was really heavy, but I guess I was the only one who could do that, because other people were just freaking out."

None the less, the guitarist remembers the show fondly, saying; "We all knew we could do that, and it was one of our amazing shows. I came onto the stage and I announced; 'We’re going to make one minute’s silence; a member of Sepultura family died today', and Castle Donington was silenced. I remember that; it was like goose bumps. It’s one of the most powerful moments of my life - I'd never felt something like that."

Kisser also admitted that Igor Cavalera's final years with the band were anything but easy, pointing to the recording of 2006's Dante XXI. "It was another very difficult album to make. Any type of break up is very difficult; it takes time, and it’s not a decision that you do like that [*snaps fingers*]."

