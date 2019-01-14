SEPULTURA Celebrate Two Years On Tour In Support Of Machine Messiah Album - "It Has Been One Hell Of A Crazy Journey"; Video Recap

Brazilian metallers, Sepultura, have released the new video below, along with the following statement:

"This year, on January 13th, we celebrate two years on the road with Machine Messiah non-stop! It has been one hell of a crazy journey with almost 200 shows so far. THANK YOU all for the huge support!

"Packed shows, big festivals, many new friends and tons of energy to go into the studio to write and record a new album, still this year. Sepultura, 35 years and counting!"

Find the band's live itinerary here.