SEPULTURA - Chaos A.D., Roots Expanded Editions Coming This Fall

Sepultura broadened its musical horizons with Chaos A.D. and Roots, a pair of acclaimed albums that took the Brazilian band’s hard-rocking sound in bold and exciting new directions. This fall, Rhino will revisit those back-to-back classics with remastered versions that are expanded with rare and unreleased studio and live recordings.

Chaos A.D.: Expanded Edition will be available on October 6th and Roots: Expanded Edition will be available on November 3rd, both as double-disc sets for $19.98 each. Double-LP versions, with similar track listings, will also be available for $31.98 each.

Sepultura was founded in 1983 by the brothers Max and Iggor Cavalera with Wagner Lamounier and Jairo Guedes. Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. joined just a few short months later and in 1987, with the departure of Jairo and addition of guitarist Andreas Kisser, the solid lineup of Sepultura was final. The band quickly became an influential force in heavy metal music thanks to its dynamic studio recordings and intense live performances.

The band was in the midst of a creative and commercial peak in 1993 when it released Chaos A.D. with Max Cavalera on vocals and guitar, Andreas Kisser on guitar, Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr on bass, and Iggor Cavalera on drums. The record ushered in a more groove-based sound on songs like the singles “Refuse/Resist,” “Territory” and “Slave New World.”

Chaos A.D.: Expanded Edition includes a newly remastered version of the original album along with 17 bonus tracks. Among the highlights are a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Symptom Of The Universe” that was originally issued as a B-side, plus nine scorching live versions of album tracks like “Territory” and “Biotech Is Godzilla”. Also featured are several unreleased instrumental tracks that the band used during rehearsals for “Clenched Fist” and “Propaganda”.

Three years after Chaos A.D., the band returned with Roots, an album that was deeply influenced by Brazilian rhythms, which were incorporated into tracks like “Itsári” and “Ratamahatta”. Since its release in 1996, the album has sold more than two million copies worldwide.

Roots: Expanded Edition features a newly remastered version of the original album, plus 17 bonus tracks. Standouts include demos for “Dusted” and “Roots Bloody Roots”, instrumental versions of “Dictatorshit” and “Cutthroat”, a version of “Attitude” recorded live at Ozzfest, and the unreleased first take of “Kaiowas”.

Sepultura has sold nearly 20 million albums worldwide, including more than three million in the United States.

Chaos A.D.: Expanded Edition

CD Tracklisting:

Disc One

“Refuse/Resist”

“Territory”

“Slave New World”

“Amen”

“Kaiowas”

“Propaganda”

“Biotech Is Godzilla”

“Nomad”

“We Who Are Not As Others”

“Manifest”

“The Hunt”

“Clenched Fist”

Disc Two

“Chaos B.C.”

“Symptom Of The Universe”

“Inhuman Nature”

“Policia”

“Crucificados Pelo Sistema”

“Clenched Fist” – Instrumental

Version 1 *

“Propaganda” – Instrumental *

“Clenched Fist” – Instrumental

Version 2*

“Refuse/Resist” – Live

“Slave New World” – Live

“Propaganda” – Live

“Beneath The Remains/Escape To The Void” – Live

“Kaiowas” – Live

“Clenched Fist” – Live

“Biotech Is Godzilla” – Live

“Territory” – Live

“Amen/Inner Self” – Live

LP Tracklisting:

Side One

“Refuse/Resist”

“Territory”

“Slave New World”

“Amen”

“Kaiowas”

“Propaganda”

Side Two

“Biotech Is Godzilla”

“Nomad”

“We Who Are Not As Others”

“Manifest”

“The Hunt”

“Clenched Fist”

Side Three

“Chaos B.C.”

“Symptom Of The Universe”

“Inhuman Nature”

“Policia”

“Crucificados Pelo Sistema”

“Propaganda” – Instrumental *

“Clenched Fist” – Instrumental

Version 2 *

Side Four

“Refuse/Resist” – Live

“Slave New World” – Live

“Propaganda” – Live

“Kaiowas” – Live

“Clenched Fist” – Live

“Biotech Is Godzilla” – Live

“Territory” – Live

Roots: Expanded Edition

CD Tracklisting:

Disc One

“Roots Bloody Roots”

“Attitude”

“Cut-Throat”

“Ratamahatta”

“Breed Apart”

“Straighthate”

“Spit”

“Lookaway”

“Dusted”

“Born Stubborn”

“Jasco”

“Itsári”

“Ambush”

“Endangered Species”

“Dictatorshit”

Disc Two

“Ratamahatta” – 2 Meter Sessions

“Roots Bloody Roots” – 2 Meter Sessions

“Attitude” – 2 Meter Sessions

“Kaiowas” – Take One *

“Procreation (Of The Wicked)”

“Roots Bloody Roots” – Demo

“Attitude” – Instrumental

“Cutthroat” – Instrumental

“Dictatorshit” – Instrumental

“Untitled” – Demo

“R.D.P.” – Demo

“Dusted” – Demo

“War”

“Mine”

“Lookaway” – Master Vibe Mix

“Roots Bloody Roots” – Megawatt Mix

“Attitude” – Live at Ozzfest

LP Tracklisting:

Side One

“Roots Bloody Roots”

“Attitude”

“Cut-Throat”

“Ratamahatta”

“Breed Apart”

“Straighthate”

“Spit”

“Lookaway”

Side Two

“Dusted”

“Born Stubborn”

“Jasco”

“Itsári”

“Ambush”

“Endangered Species”

“Dictatorshit”

Side Three

“Ratamahatta” – 2 Meter Sessions

“Roots Bloody Roots” – 2 Meter Sessions

“Attitude” – 2 Meter Sessions

“Kaiowas” – Take One *

“Procreation (Of The Wicked)”

Side Four

“Roots Bloody Roots” – Demo

“Attitude” – Instrumental

“Cutthroat” – Instrumental

“Dictatorshit” – Instrumental

“Untitled” – Demo

“R.D.P.” – Demo

“Dusted” – Demo