SEPULTURA Discuss Themes For Upcoming Quadra Album; Video Trailer

Sepultura divide time and space into new dimensions and unite ancient wisdom with innovative ideas: The Brazilian's new album, Quadra, is a treasure chest of hidden meanings, the beginning of a new era - and a space with its own rules, its own definitions and its own reality. Quadra will be released on February 7 via Nuclear Blast.

Today, the band has released an album trailer discussing the new album themes. Andreas Kisser also explains the meaning of the title in its depths: "I found this book, Quadrivium. It is a book that talks about the four liberal arts which is cosmology, music, geometry and mathematics. In Quadrivium, they have the definition of every number and its combinations. And number four, according to the Quadrivium is the number of manifestation where everything happens."

Check out the album trailer below:

Quadra is Sepultura's fifteenth studio album which presents a thrilling and brutally honest concept around the Portuguese word "Quadra" (playground). Everyone grows up in a different Quadra, shaped by rules and definitions. We are all determined by these concepts, our relationships, our careers. Our whole lives.

Quadra will be available tin the following formats:

- 2 CD-digipak

- 2 CD + Blu-ray Earbook,

- Vinyl

* Black vinyl LP

* Picture vinyl LP

* Silver vinyl LP (limited to 500 pieces)

* Crystal clear vinyl (limited to 300 pieces)

* Glow in the dark vinyl LP (limited to 300 pieces, Impericon exclusive)

Pre-order your copy of Quadra here.

Tracklisting:

"Isolation"

"Means To An End"

"Last Time"

"Capital Enslavement"

"Ali"

"Raging Void "

"Guardians Of Earth"

"The Pentagram"

"Autem"

"Quadra"

"Agony Of Defeat"

"Fear; Pain; Suffering"

"Isolation" video: