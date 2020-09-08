SEPULTURA Drummer ELOY CASAGRANDE Performs Playthrough Of SLIPKNOT's "People = Shit" (Video)

Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande has uploaded a new drum playthrough video, this time featuring himself hammering his way through Slipknot's "People = Shit". Check it out below.

Casagrande: "No audio editing, no samples, no triggers. Audio recorded with the EAD10 plugged straight to my phone (using the device’s camera to record the video). This album was recorded without a click track, which means that the tempo is volatile."

On a recent installment of the SepulQuarta sessions, Sepultura welcome Testament's lead guitarist Alex Skolnick for a live Q&A and performance of "Vandals Nest".

Andreas Kisser comments: "Alex Skolnick is one of the great masters of the guitar, not only on the world of heavy metal but also on the world of jazz, truly a unique and extraordinary musician. We are so honoured to have him with us for another amazing SepulQuarta. We will chat about his career with Testament and his side projects and you will be able to ask him whatever you want! After the chat we will air our Live Quarantine version of 'Vandals Nest' from our album Machine Messiah with our friend Alex on the guitar, you don’t want to miss this! See you all on Wednesday!”

Join the band on Wednesday at 4 PM, Brazilian official time (Noon, PST and 9 PM, CET) here.

Andreas Kisser about the idea of the SepulQuarta sessions: “SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we’re all facing a new situation. We came with this idea still influenced by the concept of our last album 'Quadra', using geometry, numerology, and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for an event."