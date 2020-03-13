SEPULTURA Forced To Postpone North American Tour

Sepultura have announced the postponement of their North American tour. A message from the band follows:

"Sepulnation, due to the development of the Coronavirus situation, we have been forced to postpone our North America tour until the fall. It was not an easy decision, but we need to take care of each other. This is like you understand far beyond our control. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon, stay tuned. Thank you for your understanding and listen to Quadra!"

Sepultura recently released their new album, Quadra, via Nuclear Blast. Quadra is Sepultura's fifteenth studio album which presents a thrilling and brutally honest concept around the Portuguese word "Quadra" (playground). Everyone grows up in a different Quadra, shaped by rules and definitions. We are all determined by these concepts, our relationships, our careers. Our whole lives.

Tracklisting:

"Isolation"

"Means To An End"

"Last Time"

"Capital Enslavement"

"Ali"

"Raging Void "

"Guardians Of Earth"

"The Pentagram"

"Autem"

"Quadra"

"Agony Of Defeat"

"Fear; Pain; Suffering"

"Means To An End" video:

"Last Time" lyric video:

"Isolation" video:

(Photo - Marcos Hermes)