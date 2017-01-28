SEPULTURA Frontman DERRICK GREEN On Fans That Prefer Band's MAX CAVALERA Era - "It Doesn't Really Bother Me Because I Respect Everyone's Opinion"

Sepultura frontman Derrick Green recently spoke with The Metal Gods Meltdown and addressed some fans' continued preference for the band#s Max Cavalera era even though Green has been fronting the band since 1998. Check out the interview below.

Green: "I completely understand. The people that grew up with listening to that time period when he (Max) was in the band feel a strong connection to that music, so I can understand that. I have total respect for the past of what was done in the past with Sepultura and I'm grateful for that. It doesn't really bother me because I respect everyone's opinion. I truly love what I do, so I can't be that down about it. I feel there's a huge level of accomplishment that we've been working on with Sepultura."

Sepultura have entered the charts worldwide with their new album, Machine Messiah. These are all chart entries around the globe:

US:

#86 - Top Current Albums

#23 - Top Rock

#7 - Hard Music

Canada:

#98 - Top Albums

#55 - Current

#10 - Hard Music

Czech: #14

Italy: #14

Germany: #27

Switzerland: #27

Austria: #33

Portugal: #35

Belgium (VI): #35

Belgium (WA): #67

France: # 74

Australia: #82

UK: #165, #18 Indie, #9 Rock.

Andreas Kisser states: "Thank you Sepulnation, we are so happy with the response and positive feedback for the new album, we can't wait to bring the Messiah to the stage! Overwhelmed by the energy and the excitement of our fans, the charts positions just reflects this great momentum in our career! See you all on tour! Bow down to the Machine Messiah!!!"

Machine Messiah was produced by the band and Jens Borgen (Soilwork, Opeth, Katatonia, Amon Amarth) of Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden. The cover artwork for Machine Messiah was created by Filipino artist Camille Della Rosa.

Machine Messiah tracklisting:

“Machine Messiah”

“I Am The Enemy”

“Phantom Self”

“Alethea”

“Iceberg Dances”

“Sworn Oath”

“Resistant Parasites”

“Silent Violence”

“Vandals Nest”

“Cyber God”

“Phantom Self” video: