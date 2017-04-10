SEPULTURA Guest On Brazil’s Metrópolis TV Show; Video Streaming
April 10, 2017, 31 minutes ago
Sepultura were interviewed and performed live on TV Cultura’s Metrópolis program on April 2nd. Video footage can now be seen below:
Sepultura live dates with Testament, Prong:
April
10 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
12 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
14 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
15 - Atlanta, GA - Centerstage
16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
19 - Richmond, VA - The National
20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
21 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (NEMHF)
22 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
24 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live
26 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis
27 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
28 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater
29 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
May
2 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
3 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
4 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
6 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
9 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
10 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
11 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market
12 - Boise, ID - The Revolution Theater
15 - Flagstaff, AZ - Oprheum Theater
16 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
17 - Scottsdale, AZ - Livewire
18 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
19 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
20 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bow