SEPULTURA Guest On Brazil’s Metrópolis TV Show; Video Streaming

Sepultura were interviewed and performed live on TV Cultura’s Metrópolis program on April 2nd. Video footage can now be seen below:

Sepultura live dates with Testament, Prong:

April

10 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

12 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

14 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

15 - Atlanta, GA - Centerstage

16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

19 - Richmond, VA - The National

20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

21 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (NEMHF)

22 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

24 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live

26 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

27 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

28 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

29 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

May

2 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

3 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

4 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

6 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

9 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

11 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

12 - Boise, ID - The Revolution Theater

15 - Flagstaff, AZ - Oprheum Theater

16 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

17 - Scottsdale, AZ - Livewire

18 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

19 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

20 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bow