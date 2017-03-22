SEPULTURA Guitarist ANDREAS KISSER Confirms Long Awaited Documentary Is "Finally Done" (Video)

Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser is featured in a new interview with Germany's Metal-Heads.de, found below. He discusses the band's forthcoming documentary and their tour plans for 2017.

On February 1st, Sepultura kicked off their European tour supporting Kreator at La Bam in Metz, France. Watch the entire fan-filmed set below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"I Am The Enemy"

"Phantom Self" (live premiere)

"Choke"

"Desperate Cry"

"Alethea" (live premiere)

"Sworn Oath" (live premiere)

"Inner Self"

"Resistant Parasites"

"Territory"

"Refuse/Resist"

"Arise"

"Ratamahatta"

"Roots Bloody Roots"