SEPULTURA Guitarist ANDREAS KISSER Discusses Upcoming Machine Messiah Album - “It Feels Like A New Chapter In Our Career, A New Beginning”; Audio

Sepultura’s new album, Machine Messiah, will be released on January 13th via Nuclear Blast Records. Speaking with Metal Wani Editor In Chief Owais 'Vitek' Nabi, mastermind Andreas Kisser discusses the upcoming record. He also discusses completing three decades of Sepultura, how it inspired them to write another chapter of their career in fourth decade, writing songs with different styles and why they are pushing the musical boundaries even further with Machine Messiah.

He talks about how everyone is the band was actively involved and prepared for this album, working with Swedish producer Jens Bogren for the first time, how Ross Robinson pushed the vocals on the previous record and how it shaped up the vocals on this album. He also throws light on why they preferred to have orchestrations on this record, his opinion on playing classic Sepultura albums in their entirety, and more. Listen below:

Fans, who pre-order the album digitally now will receive the track "I Am The Enemy" immediately. Pre-order Machine Messiah now at this location.Pre-order the digital version (including “I Am The Enemy”) here.

Machine Messiah was produced by the band and Jens Borgen (Soilwork, Opeth, Katatonia, Amon Amarth) of Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden. The cover artwork for Machine Messiah was created by Filipino artist Camille Della Rosa.

Machine Messiah tracklisting:

“Machine Messiah”

“I Am The Enemy”

“Phantom Self”

“Alethea”

“Iceberg Dances”

“Sworn Oath”

“Resistant Parasites”

“Silent Violence”

“Vandals Nest”

“Cyber God”

“Phantom Self” video:

In early 2017, German thrash giants Kreator will tour Europe in support of their upcoming record. Legendary guitarist/singer Mille Petrozza and his crew will be accompanied by a varied as well as iconic billing. Sepultura are announced to be direct support to the headliners, followed by visionary Swedish melodic death metallers Soilwork and Belgium’s finest death/grind outfit, Aborted.

Tour dates:

February

2 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

3 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

7 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

12 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rock Cafe

13 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Siemens Arena

15 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

17 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

18 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

21 - Trezzo, Italy - Live Club

22 - Grenoble, France - Summum

23 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

24 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera

25 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

26 - Paris, France - Bataclan

28 - Manchester, England - Academy

March

1 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

2 - London, England - O2 Forum

3 - Torhout, Belgium - De Mast

4 - Essen, Germany - Grugahalle

Testament will launch a massive North American tour starting next April. Joining them are Sepultura and Prong.

Dates:

April

6 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

7 - Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX

8 - Aztec Theater - San Antonio, TX

9 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

10 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

12 - The Ritz Ybor - Tampa, FL

13 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

14 - House Of Blues - Lake Buena Vista, FL

15 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

16 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

19 - The National - Richmond, VA

20 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

21 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA (New England Metal & Harcore Festival)

22 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

23 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

24 - Ram's Head Live - Baltimore, MD

26 - Metropolis - Montreal, QC

27 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

28 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

29 - Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH

30 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

May

2 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

3 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

4 - The District - Sioux Falls, SD

6 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

7 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

9 - Roseland Theater - Portlant, OR

10 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

11 - Showbox Market - Seattle, WA

12 - The Revolution Concert House - Boise, ID

15 - Orpheum Theater - Flagstaff, AZ

16 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

17 - Livewire - Scottsdale, AZ

18 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

19 - Regency Ballroom - San Francsco, CA

20 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV