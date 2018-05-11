SEPULTURA Guitarist ANDREAS KISSER Films Series Of TV Ads For Dicico Construction / Home Supply Store; "Making Of" Video, Photos Available
May 11, 2018, an hour ago
In April, Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser was invited to take a role in a series of TV ads for construction and home supply store Dicico. Below you can see the making of the TV ad, recorded during two days in a location nearby São Paulo, Brazil. Video by Estevam Romera.
You can also see a series of photos by Marina Melchers at sepultura.com.br.
Sepultura's live itinerary can be found here.