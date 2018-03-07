SEPULTURA Guitarist ANDREAS KISSER On MAX And IGOR CAVALERA Reunion Requests From The Fans - "It's Something That Happens Less And Less As We Go Forward"

Guesting on the Scars & Guitars podcast (found here), Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser offered his thoughts on bands re-recording classic albums, saying that he's against the idea. He also comments on the constant requests for a reunion of the original Sepultura line-up. An excerpt from the interview is available below.

Kisser: "This is something that we have to deal with, and we deal with it. We don't go to interviewers and say 'Oh, you're forbidden to mention Cavaleras...' or something like that. This kind of shit creates tension, creates mystery; that's stupid shit. We respond to everything, we have no secrets, we just talk about it. Of course, it's kind of boring sometimes because people try to reunite the band with a question. And at the end it's their problem - it's their problem if they like it or don't like it; it's not our problem at all.

We're not here to please everyone. I respect the fact that you like Sepultura, whatever formation of phase of the band, and that's enough for me. I respect that; that's great and you have all the rights to think about whatever you want and like whatever you like, but it's something that happens less and less as we go forward. Nowadays we're doing so many different stuff compared to what Max is doing, and very different bands, very different approach to music and lyrics, but people still insist to put us in the same pot, because Max always talks about Sepultura and he does a Roots tour and all that stuff, and even a lot of people are confused about that. But we're here, we're here in 2018, living in the present and respecting the past and building a future. That's what we do and that's how we enjoy what we are."

BangerTV talked to Sepultura singer Derrick Green during the 2018 voyage of 70000 Tons Of Metal - the original, the world's biggest heavy metal cruise which sailed from Miami / Fort Lauderdale, FL to Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Islands and back on February 1st - 5th, 2018. Green talked about discovering punk and hardcore and what it's like to be vegan on a cruise ship. Watch below: