SEPULTURA Guitarist ANDREAS KISSER On SOULFLY And CAVALERA CONSPIRACY - "I Have No Reason Not To Listen To What MAX CAVALERA Does"

Australia's Sticks For Stones caught up with Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser to discuss the band's new album, Machine Messiah. During the conversation, Kisser was asked if he listens to former Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera's music:

Kisser: "I have no reason not to listen to what he does. He made the albums with Soulfly and Cavalera Conspiracy and different projects here and there and stuff, and, of course, I listen. But we are doing very different stuff nowadays. We are in different worlds, although we play metal, but we are doing very different things. Which, I think, that's why he left Sepultura; to do stuff different from what we do. And that's great, I think it's a very healthy territory."

Sepultura's new album, Machine Messiah, was produced by the band and Jens Borgen (Soilwork, Opeth, Katatonia, Amon Amarth) of Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden. The cover artwork for Machine Messiah was created by Filipino artist Camille Della Rosa.

Machine Messiah tracklisting:

“Machine Messiah”

“I Am The Enemy”

“Phantom Self”

“Alethea”

“Iceberg Dances”

“Sworn Oath”

“Resistant Parasites”

“Silent Violence”

“Vandals Nest”

“Cyber God”

“Phantom Self” video:

In early 2017, German thrash giants Kreator will tour Europe in support of their upcoming record. Legendary guitarist/singer Mille Petrozza and his crew will be accompanied by a varied as well as iconic billing. Sepultura are announced to be direct support to the headliners, followed by visionary Swedish melodic death metallers Soilwork and Belgium’s finest death/grind outfit, Aborted.

Tour dates:

February

2 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

3 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

7 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

12 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rock Cafe

13 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Siemens Arena

15 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

17 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

18 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

21 - Trezzo, Italy - Live Club

22 - Grenoble, France - Summum

23 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

24 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera

25 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

26 - Paris, France - Bataclan

28 - Manchester, England - Academy

March

1 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

2 - London, England - O2 Forum

3 - Torhout, Belgium - De Mast

4 - Essen, Germany - Grugahalle